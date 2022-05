PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a frightening carjacking in North Philadelphia. On May 9, police say the suspect carjacked an 81-year-old man on North Broad Street. Investigators say the suspect hid in the backseat of the victim’s car, while he got out food. When the victim got back into his car, police say the suspect put a gun to his head. After a brief struggle, the victim got out of the car, and the suspect drove away.

