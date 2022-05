STILLWATER – It is list season again, at least as far as college football goes and one that I look at each season is the Power Five College Football Coaches Rankings from the staff at CBS Sports. My old Big Eight Skywriters friend Dennis Dodd is there in fact, he is the flagship guy. CBSsports.com has all of their college football staff vote on these rankings. Almost every year I’ve been disappointed because I felt that Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was too low.

