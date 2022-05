WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS (May 18, 2022) — On Saturday, May 14, Andrew Del Vecchio of Bettendorf, Iowa, who majored in Robotics Engineering, was bestowed a Bachelor's degree at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)'s 153rd Commencement. Nearly 1,200 undergraduate degrees were awarded during the university's 153rd commencement ceremony. This undergraduate ceremony marked the first time the entire class and their family and friends were able to gather together for an in-person ceremony since 2019.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO