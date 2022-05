The economy of live music — especially in the wake of an especially disruptive pandemic which continues to confound many artists’ touring plans — is at a particularly complex place right now. It also prompts a number of questions as to how musicians, booking agents and venues make up for lost time — should ticket prices increase due to canceled shows? Does it make sense for venues to charge more to cover lost revenue from reduced capacities or air filtration systems?

MUSIC ・ 9 MINUTES AGO