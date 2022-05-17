ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Contractors, volunteers, National Park Service help clean up beach after houses collapse in OBX

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Debris removal efforts are still underway days after two houses collapsed in Rodanthe.

According to officials from the National Park Service at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the owners of the collapsed homes have contracted debris removal with volunteers and NPS employees helping out to clean the beach.

W.M. Dunn Construction, LLC (Powells Point, N.C.) was hired by the owners of the collapsed houses at 24235 and 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C., and has worked on cleaning up debris since the day after the collapses.

PREVIOUS: 2 Outer Banks houses collapse in 1 day
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzhes_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVBaN_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JKfT_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHbPS_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RneH0_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX6Zf_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLjiD_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4pbJ_0fhBx88m00
    OBX cleanup, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – NPS)

Officials have brought in the National Park Service’s Eastern Incident Management Team to assist with cleanup operations with debris still being found along approximately 15 miles of the beach.

Visitors are advised to use caution while visiting the beaches on Hatteras Island due to wooden debris that contain exposed nails, wires, broken and exposed septic systems and other hazardous materials.

Not long after two houses collapsed on May 10, the Seashore hosted eight separate volunteer beach cleanup events, resulting in 125 volunteers contributing 215 hours of official volunteer assistance.

PREVIOUS: Community cleans up in Rodanthe after houses collapse

The beach adjacent to Ocean Drive in Rodanthe will remain closed until safety hazards are removed. Additional hazards, including exposed septic tanks and wiring, have been observed along the beaches in Rodanthe and Buxton.

