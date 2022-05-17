Pet of the Week: Poly

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May is National Bike Month. Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road this week on their bikes instead of their cars. According to the League of American Cyclists, the idea behind Bike Month is to prove that commuting on your bike will positively affect your community. The league says biking to work will trim your waistline and save money while lessening your carbon footprint.

