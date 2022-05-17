ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Pet of the Week: Poly

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy football coach Jon Sumrall talks with News 4 during Trojan Tour stop in Dothan. Nick Brooks...

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DOTHAN, AL
Panthers on the prowl for a blue map

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva softball team will be joining the fun in Oxford as it opens up Class 4A state tournament play on Thursday. It’s been a season of change for the Lady Panthers, but a successful one nonetheless under first year head coach Ashley Bell. This Geneva squad thriving under the new leadership as it has dominated the diamond all season.
GENEVA, AL
Striplin coming home

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- After eight years as a coach at Geneva County High School, Karie Striplin is returning to her alma mater. The Dale County High School graduate will be taking the reins of the Warrior volleyball program. She has served in several coaching roles for girls athletics...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -Rehobeth, a hamlet tucked near Dothan, has grown by leaps and bounds. Now, its population is on the verge of exploding. “The initial proposal has 600 houses in it,” Mayor Kimberly Trotter said of a neighborhood that will be nestled near the town. That property is...
REHOBETH, AL
Rehobeth sets sights on state championship

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth will open up play in Oxford on Wednesday in the Class 5A state softball tournament. This marks the Rebels first state tournament appearance since 2019 when they finished runner up. Rehobeth has dominated on the diamond all season long backed by a core group of...
REHOBETH, AL
‘National Bike Month’ encouraging people to bike not drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May is National Bike Month. Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road this week on their bikes instead of their cars. According to the League of American Cyclists, the idea behind Bike Month is to prove that commuting on your bike will positively affect your community. The league says biking to work will trim your waistline and save money while lessening your carbon footprint.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Trojans land big transfer quarterback

Ever since the end of spring, Troy football coach Jon Sumrall has said that the Trojans would be adding a quarterback to the roster this offseason and on Wednesday they landed a big one – figuratively and literally – in former Utah gunslinger Peter Costelli. The former four-star...
TROY, AL
Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass dance teacher is leading her class one last time Wednesday after teaching for over four decades. Tracy Solomon tells News 4 her teaching career began at 15-years-old. After high school, she went to Dance Masters of America Dance Teachers Training School where she learned how to own and operate a dance studio. She then hit the studio ready to teach dance in the Wiregrass.
DOTHAN, AL
On the dotted line: Chyann Beasley signs with Faulkner

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - One Dale County senior is taking her athletic career to the next level. Chyann Beasley is headed to the capital city as she signed with the Faulkner University basketball team today. Beasley was previously committed to playing volleyball at Judson College, but when the school...
DALE COUNTY, AL
“News 4 Hometown Tour” to visit five Wiregrass cities in July

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Each Friday during July, WTVY News 4 will travel to a different city in the Wiregrass to produce and broadcast its top-rated evening newscasts for the “News 4 Hometown Tour Sponsored by AMX Trucking.” The tour will begin July 1 in Blakely, GA, then travels to Ozark, AL (July 8), Abbeville (July 15), Enterprise (July 22) and finishes up in Hartford, AL on July 29.
DOTHAN, AL
Greenville High School Graduation Change of Venue

According to the latest forecast, the threat of rain and possible severe weather will be present on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Therefore, the decision has been made to move the graduation ceremony from the stadium to the Greenville High School auditorium. Please plan for this change accordingly and make note of the following.
GREENVILLE, AL
New principal named at Headland High School

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - New leadership will take over at Headland High School this fall. Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley confirms the school board voted Tuesday evening to hire Wiregrass native Brent Maloy. “It is exciting to think about what the future holds for Headland High with Brent Maloy as...
HEADLAND, AL
Dothan Police searching conning couple traveling in a stolen truck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s are wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and now in Alabama. Police say in each state they are wanted for questioning on separate cases. Police don’t know why they were coming through Dothan or where they...
DOTHAN, AL
Farm Stores development underway, scheduled to open in July

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has an update on a new development being constructed on the west side of Dothan. On Tuesday, Dothan Commission entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the maintenance of a sidewalk that will be built by the Farm Stores. This...
DOTHAN, AL
DeFuniak Springs Police address teen ‘fight clubs’

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs Police are asking Walton County parents to pay attention. “Our main concern is safety. These kids are getting hurt,” Lieutenant Richard Black said. DFSPD posted to Facebook Monday with a title in all capital letters reading “FIGHT CLUBS MAY GET TEENS BANNED...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
3 shoplifters caught on camera at 2 separate stores in southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three suspects are at-large after two Dothan stores were stolen from on Monday. Both stores caught the suspects’ on camera. Surveillance photos show two women in Dove Christian Ministry and later it was found that pieces of jewelry and small gifts that can fit in bags were stolen. “I mean, obviously […]
DOTHAN, AL
Pickleball update given to Enterprise council

Two weeks after pickleball enthusiasts filled the city hall council chambers to ask the Enterprise City Council for expanded playing space for “the fastest growing sport in America,” City Administrator Jonathan Tullos gave an update to the council on his findings. At the Enterprise City Council meeting May...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Britt aiming to make Wiregrass history

Katie Boyd Britt is on the verge of making history when Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. The daughter of Julian and Debra Boyd of Enterprise, Britt was born and raised in the City of Progress, where she attended, and started the student government association, at Hillcrest Elementary School and later was a two-time winner of the World Cheerleading Association Cheerleader of the Year Award while attending Enterprise High School. In 2000, she was named Alabama’s Junior Miss and first runner-up in America’s Junior Miss, now known as the Distinguished Young Woman Program.
ENTERPRISE, AL

