Fairfield No. 6 in final poll

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted the annual Food for America event for the kindergarten classes May 11. Kindergarteners got to through 10 different stations where they experienced different parts of the agricultural world. The 10 stations included a petting zoo, dairy, wildlife, feed making, dirtbike/welding, field games, line dancing, a hay ride, hay maze, and an ear tag station. Kindergarteners got to partake in each of these activities in hopes to teach, while also giving them a fun experience. Junior Brandon Reedy said, “Being able to experience Food for America for the first time made me realize how important agriculture is for the future generations.” Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members Haley Bruggeman and Alexandra Magee during the Food for America program.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO