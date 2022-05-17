ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Fairfield No. 6 in final poll

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of the fifth and final 2022 statewide poll from the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association in shown below. Highland County’s Fairfield Lady Lions remain ranked No. 6 in Division III this week. Teams are listed below by their ranking in each division...

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Fairfield district title game moved

Due to conflicts in schedules with multiple schools regarding district track and and field meets and graduations, Saturday’s Fairfield Division III district championship softball game has been moved to Piketon High School. Game time is still at 2 p.m. Any tickets purchased already are still good for the game.
PIKETON, OH
Times Gazette

Foundry walk-out, teacher cuts, largest MHS class

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio House Passes Bill to Give Millions to Southern Ohio

COLUMBUS – This week, State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) voted ‘yes’ on House Bill 377, legislation to allocate the second phase of American Rescue Plan Act funds across Ohio. “I’m thankful to the bill sponsors for their diligent work on getting this bill passed,” said Johnson. “This...
OHIO STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Auglaize, Butler, Clermont, Darke, Hamilton, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Auglaize; Butler; Clermont; Darke; Hamilton; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Paulding; Preble; Putnam; Shelby; Van Wert; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN AUGLAIZE BUTLER CLERMONT DARKE HAMILTON MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY PAULDING PREBLE PUTNAM SHELBY VAN WERT WARREN
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
City
Wooster, OH
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Margaretta Township, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Marysville, OH
City
Covington, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
City
Bradford, OH
City
Coldwater, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
County
Highland County, OH
Times Gazette

Pool has new manager

After completing his service in the Marine Corps, Hillsboro resident Heith Brown recently assumed the role of general manager of the Hillsboro Swim Organization (HSO), which opens its second year of managing the pool on Monday, May 23 and will remain open through Aug. 13. Formerly, the privately owned Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OH
Fox 19

River Days return to Dayton, Kentucky this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Dayton, Kentucky, Queen City Riverboats and Yachts, and Manhattan Development group will host the second annual River Days Festival on Saturday, May 21. The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Queen City Riverboats. There will be live...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Alder
Person
John Wayne
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
WLWT 5

The famed Peach Truck coming to Cincinnati area this summer

The traveling Peach Truck Tour is again coming to Cincinnati, bringing some of the world’s most delicious fresh Georgia peaches to the area. They're a big deal because they aren't the peaches you find at your local supermarket. The truck has developed a cult following of sorts, drawing massive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted the annual Food for America event for the kindergarten classes May 11. Kindergarteners got to through 10 different stations where they experienced different parts of the agricultural world. The 10 stations included a petting zoo, dairy, wildlife, feed making, dirtbike/welding, field games, line dancing, a hay ride, hay maze, and an ear tag station. Kindergarteners got to partake in each of these activities in hopes to teach, while also giving them a fun experience. Junior Brandon Reedy said, “Being able to experience Food for America for the first time made me realize how important agriculture is for the future generations.” Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members Haley Bruggeman and Alexandra Magee during the Food for America program.
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Fairfield Lady Lions#Division Iii#Brecksville Broadview Hts#Triway#Wheelersburg 8 115 2#Cardington#Conotton Valley#Portsmouth Notre Dame
Fox 19

Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case that accuses him of using his elected position for personal gain, refused to let fire crews put out what has now been determined an “illegal open burning” on property owned by his company, which received a written warning from a regional air quality agency, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine ‘disappointed’ with Ohio State tuition hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked leaders at The Ohio State University for approving a tuition hike for incoming students. The university’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%, or $549, according to a news release from the university. Out-of-state incoming first-year students […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
wnewsj.com

Accident on SR 124 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — EMS crews have responded and Miami Valley CareFlight medical helicopter is being deployed to a single-vehicle accident on SR 124 near Martinsville, according to police scanner traffic. At least part of SR 124 has been shut down. Reportedly a driver’s ankle is pinned under a truck....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy