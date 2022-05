BETTENDORF, IOWA (May 19, 2022) — “When she walked into my classroom, she was eighty-five pounds of confidence wrapped in a forty-five pound body. She quickly took her seat and presented me with five drawings she created in her ‘home studio.’ This five-year-old said, ‘I like to set up still-lifes in my basement and draw them.’ That was the first day I met Martha Barnds. She has attended classes for thirteen years,” said Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy’s teacher Pat Bereskin. This June, Martha and five of her other Quad City senior high school students will be celebrated at the opening of “Miles on the Brush '' exhibition:

