Gateway, CO

Prescribed burn alert: LaFair burn ignition planned near Gateway, Colorado

By Kacie Sinton
nbc11news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests announced Tuesday morning that a prescribed burn will be ignited later the...

www.nbc11news.com

Related
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire rapidly grows in Colorado, no containment

A new wildfire has rapidly grown near Pagosa Springs, in southwest Colorado, prompting mandatory evacuations. Sparking on Tuesday with the cause currently under investigation, the 'Plumtaw Fire' was last estimated at 600 acres yesterday evening at about 9 PM. This estimate was up from the 323 acres that was reported around 6 PM, the 50 to 70 acres that was reported around 5 PM, and the 10 acres that was reported around 3 PM. A Wednesday morning update on InciWeb announced that the fire did grow more overnight without a specific estimate on additional acreage, though a tweet from the Forest Service stated that the blaze has now "reached Fourmile Road."
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Highline Lake State Park opens new playground

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kids from Loma Elementary School had quite the exciting afternoon attending the ribbon cutting ceremony for Highline Lake State Park’s new playground Wednesday afternoon. The old playground was due for an overhaul, and the kids were overjoyed to see new play equipment. “I’ve never...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Gas soars to $4.13 in Colorado: Fill up here for $3.71

DENVER (KDVR) — Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.58, which is up $.10 since Monday. The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.13. A year...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday at 6:54 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a raft containing four children and two adults was pinned to a rock in the Roaring Fork River near Glenwood Springs due to the strong current and high water run-off. According...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Trail to Hanging Lake opens June 25

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was announced on Wednesday the trail to Hanging Lake will open on June 25. “We are thrilled that the temporary trail work is going well and that guests will soon be able to schedule their summer hike reservations. Hanging Lake Trail is a bucket list hike for recreators both domestic and international, and we welcome responsible use of this beloved attraction,” said Lisa Langer, Visit Glenwood Springs Director of Tourism.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

The Museum of the Mountain West in Montrose is expanding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Museum of the Mountain West in Montrose is adding a period western façade to the Museum’s main building. This is thanks to a Facade Improvement Matching grant from the City of Montrose. The grant was awarded by DART, the Development and Revitalization Team. The Museum will split the costs of construction.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Library needs teen volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Avid readers between the ages of 14 and 18 are encouraged to volunteer their time this summer for the Mesa County Libraries summer reading program. Volunteers can also assist with events, prize distribution, and other library tasks. The library also said that volunteering during the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

Grand Junction Reports Highest Winds in 3 Decades

Grand Junction is competing for the title of Windy City because the city just shattered its own record when it comes to average winds. According to a new report from the US National Weather Service for Grand Junction, Colorado we've seen higher winds in the past month than we have in 35 years!
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

GJ Parks and Recreation releases 2022 Summer Activity Guide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has released its 2022 Summer Activity Guide that provides information on services, programs, special events, and much more for all ages and abilities for the summer season. According to the City of Grand Junction, the recreational programming will include...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose County dedicates nearly $260,000 to support local schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year’s Secure Rural Schools funding was allocated to Montrose County, and 100 percent of the funds will be utilized to improve local educational opportunities. According to Montrose County, funds from the Secure Rural Schools can be used for local schools, county roads, and...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose County commissioners honor resident

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Board of County Commissioners has declared May 18 as ZillaMay Day in honor of ZillaMay Brown and her contributions to the community. According to Montrose County, Brown’s contributions include serving as a teacher in the Montrose County School District for nearly 25 years, being a lifetime member of the Montrose County Historical Society, and being a driving force behind the creation of the Montrose County Historic Landmark Board.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City Council discusses shared electric scooter regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening, Grand Junction City Council convened to discuss implementing electric scooters in Grand Junction. These scooters would be the shared e-scooters found around large cities. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said this could further help turn Grand Junction into a more modern city by introducing more methods of transportation other than walking and driving. She said this would in turn help lower congestion both on the roads and with parking. But, the downfalls of the idea need to also be considered before bringing it into public discussion. Such as safety.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Thunder Mountain Elementary kids donate fundraised money to family who lost their home in a fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A fire that broke out at a home near Thunder Mountain Empathy may have had the unexpected side effect of teaching kids about empathy. The school had organized a 5K color run intended to raise money for a playground, but the kids decided to instead donate more than $1,900 to the family who lost their home. The financial gift was presented on Thursday, and the family also benefitted from a fundraiser started by Bank of the West.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

Super Grass Fresh Fest is Coming to Grand Junction, Colorado

Super Grass Fresh Fest is coming to Grand Junction, Colorado. There is a new festival arriving in western Colorado this summer that is all about fun, family, a farm-to-the-table dining experience, and excellent Bluegrass and Americana-style music. What is the Super Grass Fresh Festival?. Super Grass Fresh Fest will be...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Fire Department opens new fire station

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Tuesday morning that the replacement for the aging Station 3 has been completed. Furniture and equipment are still being moved, but the station will be officially opening on May 31. The new address for the station is 582 25 1/2 Rd.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

