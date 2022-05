Taylor Morrison construction is planning a master-planned community called Avalon at Cypress that will span more than 480 acres near the Grand Parkway and West Road. The community will feature homes with a starting price in the $400,000s and will range in size from 2,200-to 4,200 square feet, according to Community Impact Newspaper. The highest listed properties range from $800,000 to $900,000, with the highest square footage reaching 4,400.

