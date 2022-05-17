ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local briefs: Forest Park graduate Anthony Stehlin makes Concord baseball history

Inside Nova
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Stehlin (Forest Park) is the first baseball player in Concord University’s history to earn first-team, all-conference honors as a position player and a pitcher. Stehlin was a first-team all-Mountain East Conference pick as a shortstop in 2019 and 2021. This season, he was the MEC’s first-team pick as a relief...

