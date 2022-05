A Mount Olive man faces four counts of misdemeanor child abuse for not providing adult supervision for children while he went to work. On May 3, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 7-year-old child and his younger brother, a 2-year-old, were left alone at their home without any supervision. When deputies arrived at the home, they made contact with the two children and began looking for the parent who wasn’t there.

