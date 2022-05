NESPELEM, Wash. — Colville Tribal Police are looking for an escaped inmate. A release from the CTP said Amos Staggs, 28, escaped on May 8. He was outside in the recreation area when he climbed the fence to the top of the roof, jumped off and then ran away. He lives in Nespelem, but was last seen in the Yakima...

NESPELEM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO