DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of taking inappropriate videos and photos of women at grocery stores. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to two separate incidents. The first one occurred on April 21, at a Walmart located at 9301 Forest Lane, and the second one occurred on May 8 at a Target located at 2417 N. Haskell Avenue.

