Ada County food service inspections April 26-May 2, 2022
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise
|23*
|DK Long Donuts, 1300 W. State St., Boise
|8*, 22*
|Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise
|8*, 22*, 24*
|Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 598 Main St., Boise
|28*
|Jimmy John’s, 8753 Overland Road, Boise
|16*
|Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise
|10*
|Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|22*, 23*
|Sushi Bros, 7623 Cambridge Drive, Boise
|8*, 10*, 16*, 24*
|Teriyaki Madness, 1653 W. Island Green Drive, Suite 103, Meridian
|2, 10*
|The Club at Spurwing — Clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian
|10*, 22*
|The Roosevelt Market, 311 N. Elm St., Boise
|09*
|Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
|10*, 15*, 16*, 23*, 24*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
|Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise
|Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 6097 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
|Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise
|Chowobunga, 2910 W. Foxtrotter Drive, Meridian
|Eagle Luxe Reel Theatres, 170 E. Eagle Gate Drive, Eagle
|East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
El-Ada Community Action Partnership, 701 E. 44th St., Garden City
|Fanci Freez, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Suite 100, Meridian
|Flying Pie Pizzaria 2 LLC, 398 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
|Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise
|Holland’s Bites and Brews, 3640 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
|Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise
|Joplin Elementary School, 12081 De Meyer St., Boise
|Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise
|Life’s Kitchen, 8574 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
|Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise
|PB’s C Store, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Ste 101, Boise
|Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
|Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
|Sweet Valley Cookie Company, 4103 W. State St., Boise
|Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
|Timberline High School — concessions inside, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
|White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise
|Zeppole Bakery Cafe, 2345 S. Apple St., Boise
