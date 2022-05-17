ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Ada County food service inspections April 26-May 2, 2022

By Michelle Jenkins
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise 23*
DK Long Donuts, 1300 W. State St., Boise 8*, 22*
Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise 8*, 22*, 24*
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 598 Main St., Boise 28*
Jimmy John’s, 8753 Overland Road, Boise 16*
Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise 10*
Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 22*, 23*
Sushi Bros, 7623 Cambridge Drive, Boise 8*, 10*, 16*, 24*
Teriyaki Madness, 1653 W. Island Green Drive, Suite 103, Meridian 2, 10*
The Club at Spurwing — Clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian 10*, 22*
The Roosevelt Market, 311 N. Elm St., Boise 09*
Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian 10*, 15*, 16*, 23*, 24*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 6097 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise
Chowobunga, 2910 W. Foxtrotter Drive, Meridian
Eagle Luxe Reel Theatres, 170 E. Eagle Gate Drive, Eagle
East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

El-Ada Community Action Partnership, 701 E. 44th St., Garden City

Fanci Freez, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Flying Pie Pizzaria 2 LLC, 398 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise
Holland’s Bites and Brews, 3640 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise
Joplin Elementary School, 12081 De Meyer St., Boise
Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise
Life’s Kitchen, 8574 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise
PB’s C Store, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Ste 101, Boise
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
Sweet Valley Cookie Company, 4103 W. State St., Boise
Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Timberline High School — concessions inside, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise
Zeppole Bakery Cafe, 2345 S. Apple St., Boise

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

