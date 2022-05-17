ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge suspends Michigan abortion ban while US awaits SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A judge has suspended a 1931 Michigan law that bans abortion. According...

www.wilx.com

WILX-TV

Michigan suspends its 1931 abortion law -- Both sides are surprised

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge suspended a 1931 Michigan law that banned abortion throughout the state Tuesday. While we wait for the Supreme Court’s decision, the Michigan law will be suspended. The law originally made abortion a felony with no exceptions of rape or incest. “We respect a...
The Flint Journal

Gov. Whitmer wants to give $500 to working Michigan families

Michigan is expected to have a big budget surplus, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give some of the money back to residents. Whitmer announced a plan on Thursday, May 19, called “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” which proposes to give working families $500. Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to work with her on this plan.
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer asks legislature to give Michigan families a $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. - GovernorGretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus. The rebate proposal, "MI Tax Rebate Right Now", aims to help Michigan's families as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
MetroTimes

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
WILX-TV

Unite to Face Addiction Rally held at Michigan State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may not know someone who faces addiction in their life, or they might be hiding it better than you’d think. Michigan state Rep. Joe Bellino has faced his own battle with addiction. “You know people in recovery that are sober, you just don’t know...
WILX-TV

‘Threatens American democracy’ -- Top election official says 4 changes ‘critically needed’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top election official is calling for legislative changes ahead of the 2022 statewide elections. Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said four changes were needed to ensure the upcoming election is free, fair and safe. She called on legislators to implement the changes that she says would benefit Republican, Democratic and Independent voters.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Sen. Betty Jean Alexander disqualified from ballot

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander, a Democrat from Detroit, may see her unexpected political career capped at one term. The former "ghost" candidate who upset an incumbent in 2018 with virtually no effort has been disqualified from the ballot due to campaign finance filings that were out of compliance. Alexander was seeking re-election in the new 6th Senate District.
deadlinedetroit.com

'Dealbreaker:' Covid safety check is a step too far for Michigan governor hopeful Ryan Kelley

Posturing is more important than debating for Ryan Kelley, part of the Republican pack jostling to oppose Gretchen Whitmer in November. The West Michigan real estate agent, who's among five gubernatorial primary candidates invited to debate June 2 at the Mackinac Policy Conference, objects to a Detroit Regional Chamber requirement that registrants be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid test. That rule doesn't cover guests at the outdoor debate, but Kelley vocally proclaims that the business group draws a line he won't cross.
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor unveil art piece dedicated to Louie Boji

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be joining the Boji Group and the Lansing community at The Louie in Downtown Lansing to celebrate the unveiling of a sentimental mural. The work that will decorate the main entrance of the building is by...
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
Tv20detroit.com

The 3 scams targeting seniors in Michigan that you should look out for

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning about common scams that are targeting seniors in the area. According to the AG's office, 73,000 older adults in Michigan are victims of elder abuse, neglect or economic exploitation. Lorrie Abell Patch of Clinton Township almost fell for...
CBS Detroit

Michigan Disqualifies 15 Candidates For August Primary Ballot

(CBS DETROIT) — The Department of State issued letters Tuesday to candidates disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary election. State officials say 15 candidates are disqualified due to defects on their affidavits of identity. According to the Michigan Election Law, an affidavit of identity must include “a signed and notarized statement that as of the date of the affidavit, all statements, reports, late filing fees, and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee organized to support the candidate’s election under the Michigan campaign finance act.” State Election Law prohibits officials from certifying to the ballot the candidates’ names if affidavits...
