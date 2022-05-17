ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter (July 8, 1949 – May 6, 2022)

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter, 72, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian, Idaho. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1949, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John Valko...

