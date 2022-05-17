ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Englewood laundromat thieves armed with ape mask & sledgehammer caught

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The man and woman caught on camera smashing into a coin machine at an Englewood laundromat have been arrested.

Rowe allegedly smashed into the machine, taking $800 in cash from the machine. Farrell rushed Rowe before the two took off in a blue Mercury Marquis.

Tips poured in after surveillance images of the duo made their rounds, and Charlotte County deputies arrested Rowe and Farrell, who had dyed her hair from bleach blonde to cotton candy blue.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for their help.

