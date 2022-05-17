ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, CO

May 17 – Ryan Wasilaski, Avery Valenciano, and Dad Gomez

1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaton track coach Ryan Wasilaski and Platte...

www.1310kfka.com

1310kfka.com

Maggie Peterson Dead At 81

The Andy Griffith Show’ actress Maggie Peterson has died. The actress from Greeley was best known for playing Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show.” She was 81.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

'Denim and Rhinestones': Carrie Underwood books Colorado concert

DENVER — Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood has announced a new arena tour launching this fall. "The Denim and Rhinestones Tour" will visit 43 cities with stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. The tour includes...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

7 Beefs Lovelanders Have When Coming to Fort Collins

The City of Loveland and the City of Fort Collins are separated by only about five miles, but in some ways, the differences between the two are enormous. I have friends who live in Fort Collins and they really dislike the idea of having to come into Loveland, unless it's really important. Much can be said the same for some folks who have to go into Fort Collins for 'whatever' reasons.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Gorillaz headed to Colorado: What you need to know

DENVER — The Gorillaz' first North American tour since 2018 will visit 21 cities this autumn, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The world’s most successful virtual act will be brought to life by Damon Albarn and a 14-piece Gorillaz live band. Live Nation said the tour will be aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Principal On Special Assignment

Tiffany Miller will become a “Principal on Special Assignment” in the Thompson School District, effective July 1, 2022. She will work with school and district leaders to push strategic initiatives and more. Miller has been the principal of Conrad Ball Middle School in Loveland since 2013.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Bob Dylan announces 4 Colorado concerts

DENVER — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Bob Dylan announced Monday morning a new slate of concert dates on his latest North American tour. The tour includes four concerts in Colorado over the Independence Day holiday weekend. The "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" will stop in Grand Junction, Dillon and Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The Mountains, Denver Will See Rain And Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – More warm weather will dominate Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday before an enormous change. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain, snow, and unusually cold temperatures. Before a powerful cold front arrives Thursday evening, temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees again in Denver on Wednesday followed by upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Thursday. These temperatures are far above normal for May. There is also another chance for late day thunderstorms on Wednesday mostly in the southeast region of the state and far from the Denver metro area. The chance for a thunderstorm along the...
DENVER, CO
9News

Take action to save tender plants from late freeze

ARVADA, Colo. — Just when you think it’s safe to plant your gardens on the Front Range, Colorado weather says think again. Denver and Colorado are in for a meteorological roller coaster this week, potentially ending with a thump of snow and a freeze on Friday night. Plant...
DENVER, CO
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Idaho Springs

When thinking of Colorado, Idaho Springs doesn’t instantly come to mind but there are many things to do in Idaho Springs. The former mining town is where the Colorado Gold Rush started and has outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and rafting. There are, hot springs, amazing pizza and museums.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Late May Snow And Freeze Possible This Friday, Even In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in late May is no stranger to Colorado, even across the lower elevations, including the Denver metro area. In fact, it was just a few years ago when Denver recorded three inches of snow on May 20, 2019. The snow was heavy and wet, breaking numerous tree limbs around the city. Damage from a late May snowfall near East Quincy Ave. and South Uravan St. in Aurora (CBS) (credit: CBS) A cold and potentially wet storm system will move into the northern and central Rockies later this week. It will have unseasonably cold air for this time of year....
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Snow could impact commencement ceremonies in Fort Collins this weekend

Snow could impact graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday at Fort Collins’ four largest high schools. With a strong cold front moving, temperatures plummeted a full 40 degrees from highs near 90 degrees Thursday to a high of 49 degrees Friday and just 44 degrees Saturday. The foothills are expected to see significant snow while Fort Collins and parts of Larimer County could see anywhere from 1 to 6 inches. That could affect any outdoor commencement ceremonies. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. For more on the forecast, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO

