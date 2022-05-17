ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Dallas tour takes you through locations seen in movies, TV

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26raBi_0fhBtWZD00

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you hear Hollywood, you think of Los Angeles, Toronto or Atlanta, as those places all seem to be where movies are made. But did you know Dallas has been used for many television and film shoots?

Movies like Robocop and Office Space were produced right here in North Texas and one tour takes you through all the locations that have appeared in films and on television.

The Dallas Film Commission has put together a list of locations, all within Dallas, where you can see movies in real life. Locations include:

  • Dallas City Hall
  • Dealey Plaza and the Dallas County Administration Building
  • Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
  • Fair Park
  • The Adolphus Hotel
  • Southfork Ranch

For a full list of filming locations, you can see for yourself, visit dallascreates.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Hall#North Texas#Television#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Black rodeo returns for Juneteenth

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed. One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Affluent Dallas neighbor banks top spot in this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Affluent Dallas suburb makes bank as richest Texas county, report says. Based on its geographic size, Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, at just 149 square miles. But don’t let its size fool you when it comes to wealth. Rockwall County also is the richest county in the state. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Rockwall County came out on top at $100,920.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy