Looking for someone with a fantastic personality who is genuinely a friendly person. Hopefully, you’re a fast learner! Some evening hours necessary. The position includes telephone reception, insurance billing, appointment scheduling, taking payments and much more…you be joining a very friendly and hard-working staff of dedicated members. Are you that person with a positive spark that helps every day be more fun and exciting? If so then please send your resume stat! We’re doing great things at the office and looking for a member to help take us into the next era of helping patients with enthusiasm!

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO