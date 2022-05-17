ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash on I-70W shuts down traffic Tuesday afternoon

By Brandyn Benter
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for at least an hour Tuesday due to a semi vs passenger vehicle crash.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames , the crash occurred at the 31-mile-marker of I-70, about 10 miles east of the Cloverdale exit. The crash was caused by the driver of the passenger vehicle failing to observe slowed traffic in a construction zone. The vehicle reportedly side-swiped the semi-trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467f6E_0fhBtNru00

Sgt. Ames says the driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for unsafe lane movement and refused medical treatment at the scene. The passenger vehicle had to be towed away due to the damage from the incident.

By 1:20 p.m. all lanes were back open.

