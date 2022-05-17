ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero seeks second term

By María G. Ortiz-Briones
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero has been busy walking precincts, knocking on doors, talking to constituents, and seeking support for re-election to District 4 for a second term.

“I’ve been blessed to serve in this capacity. And it’s been a blessing and I will share that a lot of the communities that I represent finally had a voice at the governing table when it comes to issues and concerns that needed to be addressed,” said Valero, who is currently the chairman of the board.

First elected in 2018, Valero said he is honored, humbled and thankful of the increasing support of local leaders across north Tulare County who are giving him the support for his reelection campaign “Your voice and vision for the Valle! Vote Valero” to retain his seat.

Valero is facing challenges from Kelly Culver, Melvin Gong and Scott Harness.

Valero is not sitting still. He has been busy campaigning and raising funds as the list of supporters continues to grow.

“I feel like I am at a good place. Although money doesn’t always dictate who wins. So, I know that I’m continuing to work just as hard as I did three and a half years ago to make sure that I maintain my seat,” Valero said.

Valero said a lot has been accomplished during his first term but there is more work to be done.

For example, “we’re still working with the State Water Resource Board to make sure that Orosi’s water system and East Orosi’s water system is consolidated due to the struggle of water.”

“I’m excited to report that Seville finally got clean drinking water in 2020 as a result of turning on the tap when they had been struggling for water for over 10 to 15 years as well,” said Valero, adding that they are working on phase two of that project to make sure that Yettem residents get drinking clean water.

The district in north Tulare County includes the unincorporated communities of Badger, Cutler-Orosi, Elderwood, Goshen, Ivanhoe, London, Monson-Sultana, Seville, Traver and Yettem as well as the cities of Dinuba, Woodlake and portions of Visalia.

Valero said Goshen has experienced recent commercial development, and he is “making sure Goshen will continue to be one of those communities that is able to prosper as a result of development.”

“Putting in a grocery store in a food desert area is important to me. So, we’re working on trying to put a grocery store there,” Valero said, adding that making sure housing stock and housing availability is also going on in Goshen.

In the community of Elderwood, Valero said a dilapidated neighborhood bridge was replaced in October after many years of the community waiting for that bridge. He is currently working on a potential sidewalk project for those communities.

Valero said he is also working on a Safe Routes to School sidewalk from the school in Ivanhoe to the center of the town, talking to property owners in terms of getting a piece of their land to construct the sidewalk.

Valero said he is also working on intersections improvements, “because there have been major accidents in different areas.”

One of those improvements is on Ivanhoe Avenue 328 and Road 156, which is going to have a new intersection turning lane, in addition, a crosswalk was placed for safety measure to get students from the north side to the south side of the Ivanhoe community in a safer way.

Another accomplishment is investing in the parks with some areas getting new arbors or new grills or playgrounds as well as getting county employees a 7% increase in the cost of living.

“There’s a lot, a lot of work that that’s been going on and I feel like for once we’ve been able to hear from our unincorporated communities in the North Valley to make sure that they’re at the governing table, as I mentioned,” said Valero, who has been a longtime resident of the Central Valley. “I think whenever I go out to these communities, I know that they’re hungry for change, hungry for improvement.”

“I feel like I’ve been able to really be that bridge in order to communicate their needs with that at the county and staff and to be able to be their advocate and to support their visions in the mission that they want to see in terms of bettering their respective communities,” said Valero, a native of Cutler-Orosi.

Valero graduated from Orosi High School in 2000 and completed undergraduate and graduate degrees from Cornell University. He also participated in the Woodrow Wilson Junior Summer Institute at Princeton University and obtained graduate training in conflict resolution studies at Georgetown University.

After obtaining an Ivy League education Valero returned to his hometown with the goal of improving the life of county residents.

Valero has worked to positively impact at-risk youth, particularly fatherless young men, throughout the Central Valley.

Valero has an education in city and regional planning which along with his public service experiences over the years have prepared him to serve District 4. Valero believes in community voice and collaboration while valuing ideas and interests.

“I think there’s still a lot to do. I know that water is going to be the next issue of our time, or has been already,” said Valero, who wants to make sure that wells are running, making sure that people have clean drinking water, etc.

“I’m still working on those issues and want to make sure East Orosi’s project comes to fruition,” Valero said, adding that there are many more sidewalks and roads that need fixing as well as to provide for public safety.

Valero said he wants to make sure the county develops those partnerships with organizations like Upholding and Self-help Enterprises and others, that see the mission and vision of the county’s homeless issues.

Valero said he is still interested in working with cities in order to identify their continued needs and how the county can help support through various departments like Health and Human Services Agency, the fire department, sheriff’s department, and others.

One of challenges Valero faced during his first term was getting the small rural communities up to speed with other surrounding communities.

In-between meetings, Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero uses his breaks to walk and do some canvassing in the neighborhood Facebook post photo

“I know it’s hard because we want to see change happen from one day to the next. But I think that change happens incrementally. And I know that there will be setbacks here and there. But if we continue pushing forward, that eventually we’ll see successes,” Valero said. “And I know that we’ve seen some successes already as a result of having a voice on the board of supervisor.”

Valero said he makes sure to work with his colleagues “to make sure that they also understand the needs of these incorporated communities, which I believe they do. But how do we invest in those wholeheartedly so that way we can continue progress in these communities.”

As the only Latino currently on the board of supervisors, Valero said he is not only blessed to represents his constituents on District 4 but also other Latinos in the entire county.

“Will continue to advocate for communities that continuing to need to have services and resources that have not typically been provided for, but that have needed additional support and resources,” Valero said.

“So, like I said, there’s still so much to be done and I look forward to the opportunity to get to me to serve for the next four years,” said Valero, who resides in Orosi with his Bichoodle dog, “Brooklyn”.

Valero said he will “keep on fighting to keep on advocating and to keep on just making sure that our small rural communities don’t get left behind.”

He was elected to the Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District in 2012 and served as school board president for three consecutive years, 2016–2018.

Valero taught Foundations of Education and Introduction to Teaching in the School of Education at Fresno Pacific University. He has also taught Art of American Education at Fresno City College. He is a member of the Dinuba Chamber of Commerce and facilitates its Leadership Northern Tulare County and is a Woodlake Kiwanian.

Valero represents the board of supervisors serving on several committees: Art Selection Committee; Kings River East Groundwater Sustainability Agency; Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging Governing Board; Lake Kaweah Enlargement Project; Law Library Board; North Tulare County Water Alliance; San Joaquin Valley Insurance Authority – Alternate; San Joaquin Valley Regional Early Action Planning (REAP) Committee for Housing; Step Up Committee; Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG); Tulare County Audit Committee; Tulare County Regional Transit Agency; Tulare County Transportation Authority (Measure) R; Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council; and Upper Kings Basin Integrated Regional Water Management Authority.

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
