Here She Is, My Graduate Making Grandpa Proud

By Randy McDaniel
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 4 days ago
That young lady in the picture there is my Granddaughter Hailey. And if she's a proud High School graduate, well I'm one proud Grandpa. We attended her high school graduation in Nebraska this past weekend and to be honest, it was bittersweet. I've discovered that Grandparents want those Grandkids...

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

