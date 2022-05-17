Flagler College receives record-breaking $12 million donation

St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra

ST. AUGUSTINE — Flagler College announced Tuesday it recently received the largest single donation in its history. A $12 million, 3-1 matching gift from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust.

In an official statement, the college said the gift will result in an additional $36 million to address issues critical to the student experience, including, increased student financial aid, academic program enhancements, technological infrastructure, and the restoration, preservation, and better utilization of the campus’s historic buildings, specifically the former Hotel Ponce de Leon.

$7 million of the gift will be directed to addressing areas of improvement to the Ponce, including upgrades to its central air system and interior corridors, as well as the creation of study lounges for students. Flagler says an additional $500,000 will be used to create classrooms and studio space for the music program that the Kenan Trust helped establish at Flagler in 2018.

$2 million of the Kenan Trust’s gift will serve as a match to other donors in establishing up to 85 new endowed scholarships for students with financial need, as well as minority and first-generation college students.

$1 million is also available to match donors interested in providing enhancements to the Flagler Sophomore High Impact Program (FlagSHIP), which aims to deliver educational experiences that benefit the entire student population. Students enrolled in FlagSHIP courses take part in experiential learning opportunities that combine classroom study and real-world experiences, people, and issues: including guided field research, service learning embedded in communities, as well as domestic and international travel.

The remaining $1.5 million of the Kenan Trust’s gift will be used to provide matching funds for annual support from alumni, parents, organizations, foundations, and friends to the College’s Flagler Fund.

“Flagler College has enjoyed remarkable successes in its first 50 years, with strong support from the Kenan Trust. Our hope is to provide every deserving student at Flagler the opportunity to not just survive but to thrive on our campus and we know this landmark gift will have a lasting impact on our students and our facilities,” said Flagler College President John Delaney. “We are thankful to the Kenan Trust for their trust, partnership, and support.”

The William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust has had a long-standing partnership with Flagler College. The Trust has played a key role in the College’s development, providing many grants throughout the years.

College officials say the relationship between Flagler College and the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust goes back to the founding of the school and its first major project—the renovation of Kenan Hall (named for William R. Kenan, Jr.) back in 1982. Flagler’s Proctor Library, constructed in 1996, was funded largely by a grant from the Kenan Trust.

Other projects in which the Kenan Trust has participated include the restoration of the Dining Room, the Rotunda, and the Grand Parlor in 1989.

Kenan Trust Trustee Thomas Kenan quoted William R. Kenan, Jr.: “A good education is the most cherished gift a young person can receive.” Tom Kenan went on to say, “We, at the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust are delighted to partner with Flagler College to carry on this dream, which was also envisioned by the late Lawrence Lewis, Jr., as well as his sister Mary Lily Flagler Wiley, who once served as a trustee for the Kenan Trust. We know Flagler College will take this gift and multiply it to provide a world-class education to its students.”

