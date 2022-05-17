4 Montgomery County Breweries Have Crafted a High Level Food & Beer Experience For You

Image via Iron Hill Brewery, Breweries In PA.

When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County.

These places have the best dishes for Taco Night, wings, BBQ, Philly cheesesteaks, and other pub fare.

Conshohocken Brewing in Conshohocken, King of Prussia, Bridgeport, and other suburbs has a great beer selection as well as great food.

Iron Hill Brewery in Ardmore, North Wales, and other locations offer some of the freshest food from their craft kitchen and IPAs, Lagers, and more. Plus don’t miss specials like Burger Month, Happy Hour, and Party Trays.

La Cabra Brewing in Bryn Mawr has a smokehouse too, recently opened, with brisket, mac n cheese, pulled pork, wings, and ribs.

The Ways Brewery and Restaurant in Glenside has an outside bar and outside beer garden to welcome summer as well as great indoor seating. Take advantage of the summer months to indulge in their great beers and delish dishes like Guiness stew, pastrami special, or corned beef.