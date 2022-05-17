ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

4 Montgomery County Breweries Have Crafted a High Level Food & Beer Experience For You

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHNSj_0fhBrz2a00
Image via Iron Hill Brewery, Breweries In PA.

When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County.

These places have the best dishes for Taco Night, wings, BBQ, Philly cheesesteaks, and other pub fare.

Conshohocken Brewing in Conshohocken, King of Prussia, Bridgeport, and other suburbs has a great beer selection as well as great food.

Iron Hill Brewery in Ardmore, North Wales, and other locations offer some of the freshest food from their craft kitchen and IPAs, Lagers, and more. Plus don’t miss specials like Burger Month, Happy Hour, and Party Trays.

La Cabra Brewing in Bryn Mawr has a smokehouse too, recently opened, with brisket, mac n cheese, pulled pork, wings, and ribs.

The Ways Brewery and Restaurant in Glenside has an outside bar and outside beer garden to welcome summer as well as great indoor seating. Take advantage of the summer months to indulge in their great beers and delish dishes like Guiness stew, pastrami special, or corned beef.

Read more about great Montgomery County breweries delivering a high level experience at Breweries In PA.

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Rosa Mexicano Ardmore's Newest Restaurant in Suburban Square

Getting a reservation at Rosa Mexicano in Suburban Square, Ardmore's newest restaurant, is a challenge but well worth the effort. We had dinner today at 4 pm. I knew it would be awesome when Cheryl Boles, Rosa Mexicano's floor manager, greeted us at the door. Cheryl's mother, Helen, was such an elegant and fashionable lady - Cheryl treated us special like her mom.
ARDMORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Glenside, PA
City
North Wales, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Bridgeport, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
morethanthecurve.com

Clydesdales made an appearance in Conshohocken

Budweiser’s Clydesdales made an appearance in Conshohocken today. The horses were unloaded and organized on East 2nd Avenue and then received a police motorcycle escort (courtesy of the Plymouth Township Highway Patrol Unit) around the block. They then stopped for photographs in front of Flanigan’s Boathouse and the Great American Pub.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Shops at Valley Square has new owner; more apartments planned

The Shops at Valley Square, Warrington’s sprawling “lifestyle” shopping center, has been sold again, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. New Jersey-based Lamar Companies reportedly paid $60 million for the 203,953-square-foot shopping district that stretches along Route 611 and Street Road. The bargain price, the Business Journal reported, was $22 million less than was paid for the property in 2016.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub Food#Beer Garden#Suburbs#Food Drink#Beverages#Iron Hill Brewery#Breweries In Pa#Taco Night#Bbq#Philly#Conshohocken Brewing#Burger Month#Party Trays#La Cabra Brewing#Mac N Cheese
MONTCO.Today

CEO of Willow Grove and Plymouth Meeting Malls’ PREIT Talks Evolution of Malls in 21st Century

Joseph Coradino, a Temple University trustee, is the Chairman and CEO of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.Image via Temple University Rome. After two years of limited social interaction and several months of closed doors, PREIT, owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, is seeing record high portfolio-wide sales of $618 per square foot, writes Al Urbanski for the Chain Store Age.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGAL

Black bear spotted wandering in West Hempfield and East Hempfield townships

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple black bear sightings in Lancaster County, including at a busy shopping center, over the past several days. UPDATE: Game Commission officers have placed a trap for the bear between Centerville Road and the Hempfield Green Development, which is west of Centerville, according to a post on the West Hempfield Township Police Department Facebook page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Monthly

How to Find Cape May Diamonds, a True Jersey Shore Treasure

Cape May diamonds, as they’ve come to be known, have been tumbling toward Cape May from the headwaters of the Delaware River for thousands of years. They’re not real diamonds, but rather quartz stones that were swept out of pockets of the mineral upstream and carried downriver. Many wash ashore at Sunset Beach in Cape May Point, where they are treasured finds for scores of beachcombers.
CAPE MAY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy