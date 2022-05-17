ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sea Bass Season Opens Today

By Chelsea Corrine
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Save for fluke, the black sea bass is perhaps the most popular inshore gamefish along the Garden State’s inshore, and during November and December, mid-range and offshore, waters. Abundant, relatively easy (some insist too easy) to catch, and with few peers on the dinner plate, the sea bass gets huge amounts...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

‘Yak Attack in the Back

Yeah, there’s been a steady striper bite on paddle tails and blood worms, but with the summer flounder May 2 opener looming, attentions in the southern New Jersey bays will be focusing on the delectable flatfish. The new regs for ‘22 (two fish from 17 to 17.99 inches, and...
HOBBIES
97.3 ESPN

Bonus Tag Striper Program Kicks in Sunday

The eagerly anticipated Striped Bass Bonus Tag program gets underway this Sunday and runs through December 31. Possessing a bonus tag allows the angler to keep a striper from 24 inches to less than 28 inches. This is in addition to standing one fish from 28 inches to less than 38 inches daily limit. It’s not required to catch the latter first; you can catch and possess the bonus fish prior to landing a “keeper”.
HOBBIES
97.3 ESPN

Back Bay Flounder Bounty

The grumbling-to-vitriolic commentaries continue, as expected, but for the southern coastal county summer flounder anglers, the “way early” (May 2) opener compared to what had become accepted as the traditional Memorial Day weekend Saturday opening in years past, is proving what has been proclaimed all along: flounder fishing is better in the back bays during late April and through May and into early June.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Sea Bass#Snake#Squid#Clam And Shrimp#Berkley#Peeler Crab
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Kingsnake Ever Recorded!

The kingsnake is a part of the colubrid New World and is of the Lampropeltis genus. The Kingsnake has a subspecies of 45 and they are nonvenomous. The kingsnake is the most common snake in North America. Some of its subspecies, like the Mexican kingsnake and Red kingsnake can often be confused with a Coral Snake, which is highly venomous. Therefore, it’s important to pay attention to the pattern of their scales when out in nature. While some snakes of this species can be as small as 24 inches, others can grow up to 60 inches in length! So, what is the largest Kingsnake ever recorded? Let’s find out.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoorchannelplus.com

Hunting for Hunters: How to Target Trout in Stillwater Shallows

Fly fishing freshwater flats for big trout. This article was originally titled "Freshwater Flats: How to Target Trout in Stillwater Shallows" in the April-May 2022 issue of Fly Fisherman. Too many people have the wrong impression that lake fishing is a deepwater game where you blindly plumb the depths, but...
HOBBIES
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
97.3 ESPN

20 Restaurants To Visit in Stone Harbor, NJ

The area known as "Seven Mile Island" in South Jersey is the home of two towns: Avalon and Stone Harbor. Originally known as Leaming Island after Aaron Leaming bought the 2725-acre island in 1722, the current area known as Stone Harbor was not established until 170 years later. In 1891,...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
Architectural Digest

A Private Island Off the Coast of Maine Is Listed for $339,000—But There’s a Catch

Whenever there’s news of a private island for sale, we’re quick to assume it’s somewhere in the middle of the glimmering Caribbean Sea and that some billionaire will snatch it up. After all, Bill Gates has his beloved Grand Bogue Caye, and Richard Branson spends a good deal of time jetting back and forth between his Moskito and Necker Islands. However, the newest private island for sale is neither where nor what you’d expect: The 1.5-acre Duck Ledges Island, listed for $339,000, is wedged between Acadia National Park and the Canadian border, off the coast of Maine. It may not be as much as Gates and Branson paid for their islands—both paid around $13 million more than a decade ago—but the owner, real estate agent Billy Milliken, won’t sell to just anyone with the means. In fact, he’s looking for someone specific to buy his Duck Ledges Island.
MAINE STATE
97.3 ESPN

South Jersey’s Most Amazing Places For Delicious BBQ

People who like, really love it. There is a certain skill to knowing how to prepare delicious barbeque or smoked meats and the South Jersey places that do it well are local treasures. We have put together a gallery of the area's best. What Makes a Great BBQ Restaurant?. Honestly,...
RESTAURANTS
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy