Sneaker Creeper: footraces just for kids on May 27

CHESTERTOWN — Young runners and walkers will be lacing up their sneakers — or Velcroing them — later this month for the 32nd annual Sneaker Creeper.

The series of fun children’s races will help kick off the Chestertown Tea Party Festival weekend starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 27.

As has become tradition, the Sneaker Creeper will be held in Roy Kirby Jr. Stadium at Washington College. Proceeds benefit H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown.

According to a news release, the annual community-wide event is meant to enhance and encourage learning, sportsmanship, friendship and fitness, while having a whole lot of fun along the way.

Sneaker Creeper races are broken down by age group and distances. They are open to children ages 2 to 11 with distances ranging from 25 yards for the youngest racers up to a mile for the oldest participants.

For more information and race registration, go online to SneakerCreeper.info.