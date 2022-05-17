ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Woman arrested in shooting near SJSU campus that killed man, injured his girlfriend

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE (BCN) A 41-year-old woman was arrested for a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in San Jose early Monday morning, police said. Jessica Garrison is accused of the shooting reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 2 injured in Highway 580 shooting, crash in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in an apparent shooting off Interstate Highway 580 in East Oakland on Wednesday night, according to authorities.The incident took place in the area of eastbound 580 near Seminary Avenue around 8:20 p.m. CHP sources told KPIX 5 Wednesday a caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots; another person called 911 to report a car had just gone over an embankment on the freeway and crashed. When officers arrived, they found a black Nissan sedan that had been involved in a rollover and had come to a rest near the shoulder....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

East San Jose shooting victim succumbs to his wounds

SAN JOSE -- A man wounded in a Tuesday evening shooting in San Jose has died of his wounds becoming San Jose's 11th homicide victim this year.San Jose police posted on Twitter Wednesday morning that the man had died at the hospital and the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.Police were called at around 6:44 p.m to the area of S. King Road and Hermocilla Way in East San Jose  near the Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course to investigate reports of a shooting.Upon arrival, officers found a  male victim with a life-threatening injury. The man's identity was being withheld pending the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office notifying his next of kin.No information regarding a description of the suspect,  motive and if an arrest has been made have been released.The slaying was the city's 11th homicide of the year and the third in three days.  
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 wounded in targeted East Palo Alto shooting

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A man was dead and three others suffered injuries in a 'targeted shooting' in East Palo Alto Tuesday evening.East Palo Alto police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street around 6 p.m.Upon arrival, they discovered a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.Two other shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.A fourth shooting...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sjsu#Violent Crime#Bcn#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with murder after body found dumped in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday said a man found fatally shot in the Oakland hills had been attacked at a homeless camp before his body was dumped. Officials said the victim, Shafi Qasimi, 25, was a transient and at a homeless camp off Willow Pass Road in Concord when he was attacked.
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara DA charges two suspects for month-long robbery spree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The office of the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that they charged two men with carrying out a month-long robbery spree that preyed on several small businesses in the area.The two men – 19-year-old Ceres resident Vayshawd Beverly and 22-year-old Juan Gomez of East Palo Alto – were connected to the strong arm robberies of seven San Jose businesses starting in January. During the spree, which lasted through February, the two allegedly held up mostly smoke shops, taking money, cell phones and other items at gunpoint."These men rode around this city, threatening innocent people and endangering lives," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "They will be held accountable by my Office, and our community will not live in fear."Rosen said that police arrested Beverly last week in Fresno and he was arraigned on May 17. Despite the prosecutor's objections, the judge lowered his bail from $2 million to $250,000. Police arrested Gomez, AKA Eliazar Alvarez, back in February. He was arraigned in March and remains in custody on $2 million bail.Both face prison time if found guilty. 
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In Morning Drive-By Shooting

A 25-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Stockton, police said. Police said the man was in the 1400 block of East Church Street around 10:10 a.m. when the suspects drove past in a white sedan, shot the victim, and fled. The man was transported to...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man pulled customer out of wheelchair during armed robbery: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men have been charged in a month-long spree of San Jose robberies, which targeted several small businesses. In one case, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office said one of the suspects ripped a victim’s cell phone away from her and pulled her out of her wheelchair. Vayshawd Beverly, 19, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Oakland restaurant co-owner killed in shooting

OAKLAND -- The co-owner of an Oakland Filipino restaurant died from gunfire Wednesday night, the restaurant said on Instagram. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven at 2868 Fruitvale Ave., died at a hospital following gunfire that was captured by the city's gunshot detection system just after 9:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue. That is near the restaurant, which serves Filipino street cuisine. Officers responded and located Anabo with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and started life-saving measures before Anabo was taken to a hospital. "Jun Anabo, co owner of Lucky Three Seven has died and we are praying, crying, and hoping for any light," a post on Lucky Three Seven's Instagram page said Thursday morning. "Lucky Three Seven will be taking some time off until further notice," the post reads. "We apologize for the inconvenience. We have entered a time of uncertainty. And although Jun would want us to keep it moving and keep it pushing ... we find ourselves lost without him." 
KRON4 News

Gilroy police searching for missing 86-year-old man

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is looking for an elderly man who went missing Tuesday morning. Bruce Purrington, 86, was reported missing by his family after he left his home in his car at 11:18 a.m. GPD said Purrington lives in the 7600 block of Isabella Way and drives a gold 2018 […]
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say. According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes. The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies in South SJ stabbing; 1 dead, 1 wounded in separate shooting near SJSU

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Police in the South Bay were busy Monday investigating a fatal stabbing in South San Jose and a separate shooting near San Jose State University that left one dead and one wounded.San Jose police said officers responded to the 5200 block of Vera Lane just north of Monterey Road on a call of a person down at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sunday. They located an adult female who had sustained at least one stab wound. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot during attempted robbery in San Francisco's Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Four suspected robbers shot a 49-year-old man as they tried to steal from him in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday evening, police said.The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Eddy and Hyde streets, where four suspects tried to rob the victim of his backpack and then shot him during the struggle over it, according to police.The 49-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.No arrests have been made in the shooting and no detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy