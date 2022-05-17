ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Factbox: Northern Ireland trade row: How will Britain fix it?

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfsuR_0fhBrekZ00
People hold placards as they attend a candlelit vigil on the border between Ireland's Donegal county and Londonderry county in Northern Ireland in Lifford, Ireland, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain outlined proposed legislation on Tuesday to unilaterally scrap some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, risking a diplomatic crisis and the threat of a trade war with the European Union. read more

The two sides have been trying for months to overcome a deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol, which sets the trading rules for the British-ruled region that London agreed before it left the EU but now says are unworkable.

Below are some of the changes Britain plans to include in the legislation:

CHECKS ON GOODS

When Britain left the EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to a deal that effectively left Northern Ireland in the bloc's customs union because of its open border with EU member Ireland, creating a customs border with Britain.

Britain now wants to reduce the number of checks on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland.

The government is proposing to set up a "green lane" for vehicles carrying goods that are solely intended to go from Britain to Northern Ireland. This will involve trusted trader programmes and real-time data sharing with the EU.

A separate "red lane" with full checks will be created for goods that could end up in Ireland and the EU.

This is designed to reduce the paperwork facing companies that have said they will be unable to provide a full range of products to Northern Ireland because the number of checks are too onerous.

The government said businesses will choose between meeting UK or EU standards in a new dual regulatory regime.

There will be stricter penalties on any company that fails to comply with the new trading system.

TAX

In March, Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to cut value-added tax when having solar panels, insulation and heat pumps installed.

But the government was unable to apply that policy to Northern Ireland because the protocol means all goods in Northern Ireland have to follow the EU's VAT rules.

The government wants to scrap this rule, saying the British-ruled province is being unfairly treated and should be able to benefit from government assistance.

EUROPEAN COURT OF JUSTICE

Britain wants to end the role of the European Court of Justice as the sole arbiter of disputes with the EU over the functioning of the protocol.

"Our solution is to have an arbitration mechanism in place ...rather than having the ECJ as the final arbiter," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament.

More details will be published in the coming weeks about how this could work, a government official said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by William James and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia looms large on Scholz's first Africa tour as chancellor

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia’s impact on energy and food prices and security will provide the backdrop to Olaf Scholz’s first trip to Africa as German Chancellor, a three-day tour of Senegal, Niger and South Africa kicking off on Sunday. The first stop on Scholz’s trip is Senegal, which...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Arbitration#Uk#The European Union#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy