Woman injured in single vehicle crash

Related
alxnow.com
Virginia State Police identify two men killed in I-495 crash near Telegraph Road
Alexandria Police have released the identities of the two men killed on Insterstate 495 near Telegraph Road on May 12. Abdellah Bougrine, 54, of Alexandria, and Driss Bougrine, 59, of Fairfax, died after being hit by vehicles after the 2016 Toyota Corolla they were driving stopped in the middle of the road. The two men got out of the Toyota and were then hit moments later by two vehicles.
Two Dead, 1 Critical In Head-On Collision In Fairfax
Two men were dead and a woman was in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said. A Mazda 3 collided with a Buick Encore near the Chain Bridge Road exit in Fairfax, causing the Buick to burst into flames after the impact, Virginia State Police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Intoxicated driver kills road worker in Davidsonville crash, police say
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — A pedestrian was killed Monday in a fatal crash in Davidsonville, Maryland State Police said. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. After a preliminary investigation, police learned a 2016...
WMDT.com
Child Hit in Laurel Car Accident
LAUREL, De – on the evening of May 18th 2022 a child was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries. The incident happened in Laurel off Mount Pleasant Road. Police arrived on the scene and shut down a portion of the roadway and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Construction Flagger In Anne Arundel
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On May 17, 2022, at 10:09 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching Palomino Court. Davidsonville Road is undergoing repaving and construction crews were on scene limiting traffic to one lane of travel.
Dump Truck Driver Backs Wrong Way Up Closed Exit, Kills Maryland Man: Police
A dump truck driver who was under the influence of alcohol has been charged in connection with a collision that killed a Severna Park man, authorities say. Nathaniel Ingram, 33, was part of an active construction zone when he drove the truck the wrong way up a closed exit ramp and failed to make a turn, according to Maryland State Police. This happened on I-95 near the 3B exit of Route 2 in the early morning of Wednesday, May 18, police said.
Intoxicated Dump Truck Driver Causes Crash That Killed Severna Park Man
The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop of the Beltway to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.
84-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Montgomery County: Police
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County, authorities say. Carole Barbara Weiss, 84, was hit by a blue 2005 Honda Accord while crossing the southbound lanes on Rockledge Drive around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, Montgomery County Police say. The driver and several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction Worker Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver in Davidsonville
The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 48-year-old Davidsonville man and charged him with negligent manslaughter (among others) after striking a stopped vehicle in a work zone, and then continuing on to strike and kill a flagger on a rural Davidsonville road. On Tuesday night, May 17, 2022, just...
WTOP
Man dies in 2-car BW Parkway crash in Laurel
A man is dead after a Tuesday night crash on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland. It happened last night just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Maryland Route 197. U.S. Park Police said two cars were involved and one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s...
Bay Net
Impaired Driver Arrested After Fleeing Crash That Caused Weekend Blackout
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 14, at approximately 11:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22600 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered the driver fled the scene. The driver was later located...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Two hospitalized by Route 28 crash in Chantilly
Updated at 8:15 p.m. — All Route 28 lanes have now reopened, but a man remains hospitalized, and police are continuing to investigate the crash. Earlier: Two people have been transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Chantilly. All three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
MISSING: Kobe Shawn Edinger, 16-Years-Old, Last Seen In La Plata On May 7
LA PLATA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating a missing juvenile:. Approximately 5’9”, 170 lbs. Last seen: La Plata area on 5/7/2022. If you have information that can assist in helping locate Kobe Edinger, please call 911...
May 19, 2022 | Two Impaired Driving Fatal Crashes. Moves at the Mall. EBT Scams
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are...
Man Reportedly Shot Multiple Times In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)
A man was reportedly shot multiple times late at night in Prince George's County, according to unconfirmed reports. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue in Greater Landover after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, according to a Tweet from DC Realtime News. One home was...
2 hurt after car flips multiple times in Onley
Two people were taken to the hospital, including one via Nightingale, on Monday after a car flipped multiple times on Church Road in Onley.
WMDT.com
Easton Rite Aid robbery under investigation
EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a male wearing a mask walked into the Rite Aid located at 101 Marlboro Avenue, jumped the counter of the pharmacy, and pushed through the pharmacist to obtain prescription medication. After taking several medications, the suspect reportedly fled on foot towards the Amish Market.
WJLA
3 arrested, 2 flee into woods after officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Three people are in custody and two more are on the run after an officer-involved shooting at a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) facility in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, police said. Anne Arundel County police got a call around 6:30 p.m. to assist...
28-year-old mother of 9 killed in car crash; her father is shot to death days later
TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia family is struggling with twin tragedies after losing one family member in a car crash and then another in a fatal shooting less than a week later. On May 9, 28-year-old Ciera Berry was killed on I-95 when she tried to change lanes, hit...
Suspect Remains Hospitalized After Woodlawn Nail Spa Explosion
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a fire he set caused an explosion Monday night at a Woodlawn nail salon, police said. Four officers and two EMS responders were injured in the blast. Five of the six injured first responders were released from the hospital by Tuesday evening. Baltimore County Officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of Rolling Road for a reported disturbance involving “a known individual,” police said. There, they found a man who refused to leave the salon. Police said the man did not respond to officers’ commands and ran to the back of the...
Calvert Recorder
Prince Frederick, MD
141
Followers
64
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Calvert County since 1971https://www.somdnews.com/recorder/
Comments / 0