Woman injured in single vehicle crash

Alexandria Police have released the identities of the two men killed on Insterstate 495 near Telegraph Road on May 12. Abdellah Bougrine, 54, of Alexandria, and Driss Bougrine, 59, of Fairfax, died after being hit by vehicles after the 2016 Toyota Corolla they were driving stopped in the middle of the road. The two men got out of the Toyota and were then hit moments later by two vehicles.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO