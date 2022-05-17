Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: True partnership – continued

The Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500 officers in Southern California championing acceptance and inclusion. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world, raising more than half a billion dollars since its inception in 1981. The Law Enforcement Torch Run in Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising $1.54 million in 2019 with participants representing 200 law enforcement agencies.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO