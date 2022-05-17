ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: True partnership – continued

Cover picture for the articleOn June 15, 2015, in my Message from the Commissioner, I wrote these words, “I believe that we are totally committed to a true partnership between our office and our member schools. What I mean by that is we rely on our principals, athletic directors and coaches to make our rules,...

LAEF’s Spring session enriches over 1300 kids

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation’s (LAEF) Spring After-School Program concluded last week, leaving its mark on more than 1300 students across the Los Alamitos Unified School District. Popular classes at the elementary schools included Musical Theater, Volleyball, Chess, Breakdance, Art Exploration, Karate and Real Science, Real Fun. This spring,...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Seal Beach Police to participate in 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run

The Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500 officers in Southern California championing acceptance and inclusion. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world, raising more than half a billion dollars since its inception in 1981. The Law Enforcement Torch Run in Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising $1.54 million in 2019 with participants representing 200 law enforcement agencies.
SEAL BEACH, CA
A legendary local man pledges his support for The Youth Center

Living in the community for over 60 years, Kenny Brandyberry has always been an avid participant in local events. Brandyberry, is more than just an Elvis aficionado, he is a longtime Casa Youth Shelter board member and volunteer. Kenny, Los Alamitos/Rossmoor Americana Citizen of the 2017 Year, once again has proven that he has a “hunka-hunka burning love” for the local community.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
The Lincoln Club of Orange County endorses Rhonda Shader for State Senate

California’s leading conservative donor organization, the Lincoln Club of Orange County, announced its endorsement of Rhonda Shader for California’s 34th State Senate District. Last year, the club awarded Rhonda Shader with the Lincoln Club Impact Award due to her leadership on Placentia City Council, staying firm on her...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Palm Desert Boys Golf forfeits golf championship

Palm Desert High School has self-reported a violaƟon of CIF-SS bylaws and will forfeit the 2022 CIF Southern Section-Ford Division 1 Boys Team Golf title. CIF-SS bylaws 504.M and 2212 state: In order to provide at least one day of respite from involvement in interscholastic athletics each week, no interscholastic games or practices of any kind are to be held on Sunday.
PALM DESERT, CA
Senator Dave Min condemns mass shooting against Irvine Taiwanese parishioners

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) issued the following statement in response to new information that the mass shooting in Laguna Woods is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a federal hate crime. “What happened yesterday to Taiwanese parishioners is traumatic and devastating to the entire Orange County community....
IRVINE, CA
Media Partners Worldwide CEO and founder endorses Deborah Castro for Long Beach City Council 3rd District

Long Beach business Media Partners Worldwide, Inc., (MPW) CEO and Founder Natalie Hale has endorsed City Council Candidate Deborah Castro for District 3, a recently redistricted area. “Deborah Castro has the common sense, business sense, and collaborative approach needed to be an effective city council member,” stated Hale. “Her experience...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Lincoln Club of Orange County endorses Peggy Huang for Superior Court Judge

The Lincoln Club of Orange County, California’s leading conservative donor organization, announced its endorsement of Peggy Huang for Superior Court Judge. Lincoln Club of Orange County President Teresa Hernandez issued the following statement:. “Peggy Huang is a fighter who will keep criminals behind bars and push back against dangerous...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 19, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Patchy drizzle after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Suzie Price releases Economic Development Plan

Long Beach Mayoral candidate and City Councilmember Suzie Price announced her Economic Development Plan for Long Beach today. “As a small business owner, I can tell you many are starting to bounce back from the challenges of the pandemic,” says Price. “We are also getting to a place where we have some reliable data in terms of our staffing and revenue. For me, the discussion about economic growth and progress for our city is about what kind of vision we have for the future of Long Beach.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Extended closures on southbound I-5 off-ramp and loop on-ramp at Alicia Parkway May 20 – 23, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to have the following extended closures: Southbound I-5 freeway off-ramp at Alicia Parkway; El Toro Road straight on-ramp to southbound I-5; the auxiliary lane (#5 lane); and the westbound Alicia Parkway loop on-ramp to southbound I-5. The closures will start Friday, May 20, at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 23.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, May 18

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Heavy traffic and road closures during Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

From Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30, 2022, the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will take place at Village Green park, located at 12732 Main Street, where Euclid Street and Main Street intersect. During the 4-day festival, heavy traffic is anticipated in the immediate area. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Cypress police blotter, May 9 to May 15, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. May 9, 2022. Domestic Violence –...
CYPRESS, CA

