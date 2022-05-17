Arlington PC approves site plan for new commercial subdivision

More restaurant and retail options are on the way to Arlington with a new development on Airline Road south of Milton Wilson Boulevard.

On Monday, May 16, the Arlington Planning Commission unanimously approved the overall site plan for Kelly Richardson Investments’ five-lot Crawford Place commercial subdivision near the intersection as well as the site plans for three of the subdivision lots.

“This is a little abnormal in the way that we’re doing this. Normally we would have a general (overall) development plan of some type, and then we would see each of (the site plans for the lots) individually,” Planning Commission Chairman Brian Thompson said.

The 9.3-acre property is currently undeveloped and primarily covered with trees.

Plans call for one lot to have a two-bay retail building with Heartland Dental and T-Mobile. Another lot will include two buildings for Dunkin’ and Marco’s Pizza. Marco’s will have only drive-thru pickup, while Dunkin’ will have limited seating.

Various commission members expressed concerns about whether the planners were squeezing too much onto the property with limited parking. Some also questioned the flexibility for future businesses if the businesses closed or moved from the site.

“With the size of those buildings, it’s going to be extremely limited what could ever go in there, and that’s part of the reason for using this lot in this manner,” said Dean Carlson of Bartlett-based Carlson Consulting Engineers, Inc.

The cramped parcel was the result of the landowners previously agreeing to add a road through the development.

“They think the potential connectivity we’re gaining with this public road and the potential with what to do with the rest of the property, we’re gaining a lot more than we’re losing there,” Town Planner Jeremy Credeur said.

While the proposed plan already met the town standards, ultimately Carlson agreed to try and add several parking spaces to the design.

A new 10,000-square-foot Ace Hardware with outdoor sales area is earmarked for a nearly 3-acre lot in the development. The parking lot will feature curbed-in cart corals, a first for Arlington.

“That will really set the tone and set a precedent for things we do in the future,” Thompson said.

The other two lots will remain undeveloped at this time.

The area surrounding the Airline Road and Milton Wilson Boulevard intersection will see booming development over the next several years, including the new $100 million mixed-use Providence Place project, a new freestanding Baptist Memorial Hospital emergency department and a variety of commercial projects.

On Monday, the Planning Commission also approved a site plan for an industrial building expansion for Mid-South Septic. The company will build a new single-story, 9,000-square-foot building primarily for vehicle maintenance at the northeast corner of Gerber and Gulfstream roads.

The approvals represent favorable recommendations to the Arlington Board of Mayor and Aldermen, who will decide on the site plans at their next meeting in early June.