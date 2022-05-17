New congressional map prompts Missouri candidate to drop out of race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sara Walsh announced Monday she is dropping out of the Republican primary for Missouri’s 4th congressional district due to the state’s newly-approved congressional map.

Walsh currently serves as a state representative for Missouri’s 50th District, which includes portions of Boone, Cooper, Moniteau and Cole counties.

She said she looked forward to representing them, and other Missourians, in Washington, D.C., but Missouri’s new congressional map cut much of her support.

“Last week, the General Assembly passed a new congressional map that moved me and all of my current constituents into the 3rd Congressional District. Still, I voted for the map because I believe it was good for conservatives and good for Missouri,” Walsh said in a statement . “However, the newly drawn district that removes my strongest base of support has a severe impact on the chances of success for my campaign.”

There are still a number of other Republicans running in the primary. In her statement, Walsh asked voters to research and support the candidate that aligns with their views.

“To my supporters, may the Lord richly bless you and keep you. Thank you for having relentlessly stood with me, for your encouragement, for your prayers, and for your deep love for God and Country. I am forever grateful for your support,” Walsh said.

Walsh announced her candidacy for the office less than a year ago after Rep. Vicky Hartzler decided to run for U.S. Senate.

Since declaring for the office, Walsh and her late husband were diagnosed with COVID-19. Her husband ultimately died of complications from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Republican primary will be held Aug. 2, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.