KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport is in the process of looking for volunteers and nonprofits as it plans it Week of Caring. “We host Week of Caring in collaboration with our regional United Way partners every year and always have a great turnout,” said Becca Sutphen, senior director of community impact for the United Way of Greater Kingsport. “After this challenging period of COVID, we see people ready to be active and engage in the community again.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO