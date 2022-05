Winners of four straight after another beatdown of Pittsburgh yesterday, the 15-20 Chicago Cubs hope to stay hot as they host the 15-21 Pirates tonight at 7:40 PM EST. Pittsburgh has been shut out in back-to-back games, and the game prior to that they didn't record a single hit. Their offense is slumping in a laughable way, so Chase De Jong needs to be sharp on the mound today to give them a chance. He'll be an opener for a bullpen day and has a 2.03 ERA in seven appearances thus far.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO