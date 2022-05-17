ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for bomb threat, bank robbery in Anderson

By Bethany Fowler, Sydney Broadus
 5 days ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to the bomb threat and bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo in Anderson.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Wells Fargo on North Main Street around 1:16 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12q2Wf_0fhBoqhk00
    Bank robbery suspect (Source: Anderson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nTTY_0fhBoqhk00
    Bank robbery suspect (Source: Anderson Police Department)

Officers said the suspect left on foot from the scene.

A short while later, police arrested James Robert Simmons at the Anderson Mall. He is being charged with armed robbery, armed with a deadly weapon and bomb threat.

He will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene as well.

