Man arrested for bomb threat, bank robbery in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to the bomb threat and bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo in Anderson.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Wells Fargo on North Main Street around 1:16 p.m.

Bank robbery suspect (Source: Anderson Police Department)

Bank robbery suspect (Source: Anderson Police Department)

Officers said the suspect left on foot from the scene.

A short while later, police arrested James Robert Simmons at the Anderson Mall. He is being charged with armed robbery, armed with a deadly weapon and bomb threat.

He will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.