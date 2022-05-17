ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Dip Powder Nail Brand To Be Available Exclusively At Sally Beauty

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Nailboo, a flagship brand of beauty and wellness company Underlining, has secured Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH as their first retailer partner. Nailboo is a dip powder nail brand...

