Girl, 7, injured when gun goes off in Chicago school

By John Clark
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 7-year-old girl was injured Tuesday after a gun in a backpack went off, officials said.

Officials said the incident happened at Disney Magnet School, at 4140 N. Marine Drive, according to WLS .

The school emailed parents saying the gun was on school grounds and in the backpack when it hit the floor, discharged, and caused damage and debris.

The girl suffered a graze wound to the stomach and was treated at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital.

The school said it is working with Chicago Police to make a safety plan moving forward, WGN reported.

From Illinois too
2d ago

No mention of other students being involved at that k-8 magnet school.... Brought by some other child...or, brought by her? (Either way, the parents got some 'splainin' to do; That's not an object intended for 'Show and Tell'. 🤨)

Brian
2d ago

