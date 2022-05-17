Girl, 7, injured when gun goes off in Chicago school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 7-year-old girl was injured Tuesday after a gun in a backpack went off, officials said.

Officials said the incident happened at Disney Magnet School, at 4140 N. Marine Drive, according to WLS .

The school emailed parents saying the gun was on school grounds and in the backpack when it hit the floor, discharged, and caused damage and debris.

The girl suffered a graze wound to the stomach and was treated at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital.

The school said it is working with Chicago Police to make a safety plan moving forward, WGN reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.