ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

OC Woman Named Miss Maryland USA

By Charlene Sharpe
The Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY – An Ocean City woman will represent Maryland at the Miss USA pageant this year. Caleigh Shade, a 22-year-old Ocean City resident, was crowned Miss Maryland USA on Sunday during the 70th edition of the Miss Maryland USA competition. The win came as a surprise to Shade, who was...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 10

Related
The Dispatch

Resort Sports Award Winners Recognized

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department this week feted the winners of the regional Good Sports Coach of the Year and Co-Players of the Year with a special ceremony at City Hall on Monday. Each year, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department nominates candidates...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Dr. C. Edward Graybeal Scholarship goes to Milford senior

The CenDel Foundation recently announced Milford High School senior Olivia Muir is the 2022 recipient of a scholarship from the Dr. C. Edward Graybeal Scholarship Fund. Muir will be attending the University of Lynchburg this fall and plans to pursue biomedical studies. "Winning the Dr. C. Edward Graybeal Scholarship represents...
MILFORD, DE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fastest-growing counties in Maryland

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. Moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor for those with children. For younger adults just starting […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

A Week In Business – May 20, 2022

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
BERLIN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Ocean City, MD
Government
Ocean City Today

Hospital transfer to advance health care in Maryland

(The Center Square) – The transfer of a 175-acre site will help shape health care delivery in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, winding down his final term in office, announced the Spring Grove Hospital Center site has been transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The transfer coincides with the state’s long-term plan to bring health-care delivery up to date through improvements.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Indulge in a varied landscape at Maryland's Fair Hill natural area

Out of a crucible that included pioneering Scot-Irish farmers and the industrialist du Pont family’s fox hunting and equestrian passions has emerged one of Maryland’s most varied recreational opportunities. The 47-year-old, 5,656-acre Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area near Elkton has nearly 90 miles of trails fashioned from...
MARYLAND STATE
preservationmaryland.org

Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Kent County

Eleven counties down on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip explorations. The pair are trying to visit each county in the opposite season from the one they did during their first tour around the state. Last time they visited Kent in the fall, so spring was the perfect timing to see it from a different vantage point. Their focus remains on staying outdoors, expanding their exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Recognizing that there are over 134,000 acres of farmland in the county, they thought it would be interesting to use the map from the Farm & Country Driving Tour to expand the lens from which they saw this county this time around. Take it away, Diane…
KENT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Maryland Usa#Miss Usa#Oc Woman Named#Salisbury University
WMDT.com

Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Thoughts From The Publisher’s Desk – May 20, 2022

Time will tell whether Snow Hill is making the right move investing $193,000 into repairs for the Black-Eyed Susan riverboat to make it a stationary restaurant this summer on the Pocomoke River. Approximately $600,000 in repairs to the hull, hydraulics system and paddlewheel frame were estimated as the original cost to get the boat back running in the water. The boat was acquired back in 2020 when the Worcester County Commissioners provided Snow Hill with a $400,000 no-interest, 15-year loan. Though Snow Hill owns the boat, the county oversees expenditures of the funding. The town hopes to utilize grants to fund these unexpected repairs.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – May 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Warm and sunny weather returned to Maryland and fishing conditions are getting back to normal, with lighter winds and less rain this week. The shad run is winding down, but should continue until the end of May. With the warmer weather, fishing for invasive snakeheads is starting to improve in the shallow waters of Blackwater and in other river systems, along the shorelines and weed beds.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Dispatch

Things To Do Around Town – May 20, 2022

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com. Every Wednesday: Bingo. Elks Lodge 2645, corner of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Decatur Softball Beats Arundel, Advances

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team blanked visiting Arundel, 10-0, on Tuesday in the 3A-South Region II semifinals to advance in the state tournament. The Seahawks closed out the regular season with eight straight wins and last week beat Queen Anne’s in a tight one, 4-3, to win the Bayside Conference championship. Decatur earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-South Region II when the brackets were released last week, and a first-round bye.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Bubba

Meet Bubba! This adorable bunny is a mini rex mix and is about a year old. He’s a petite bunny that’s weighing in at just two pounds, but he has a big personality. Bubba is available for adoption through the Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center, which is based out of Rock Hall, Maryland. He is currently being fostered in Salisbury and has an adoption fee of $75. If you would like more information on making Bubba a part of your family, you can email adopt@esrrec.org.
ROCK HALL, MD
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends May 15 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending May 15, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland reports falling blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay, tributaries

The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Masks recommended again at some Anne Arundel Co. schools

While masks are not mandated anymore in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, classrooms, they are now being recommended in some schools where COVID-19 is more widespread. All students and staff members at a school will be asked to wear a mask indoors if at least 5% of their school’s population tests positive for COVID-19, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Kelly Schulz launches Women for Kelly coalition at Ellicott City event

a Republican candidate for Maryland governor, helped launch a new Women for Kelly coalition at an event in Ellicott City last night. The event was held at Manor Hill Brewing, a farm brewery in Howard County. Schulz, who has been endorsed by incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R), served as Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce in Hogan's administration over the last seven years.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy