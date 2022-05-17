Fire crews tackling ongoing grain silo fire at BioUrja

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, firefighters are continuing to work on extinguishing fires inside grain silos at the BioUrja plant in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department, Chicago Fire, and Germantown Hills Fire Department are all on scene.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said crews feel less concerned about a secondary explosion compared to a secondary collapse.

Monday, firefighters sprayed a silo with water, and it made “a good impact”.

By putting water on the fire, Sollberger said the temperature of the silo decreased from 500 degrees to about 80 degrees, decreasing the chance of collapse.

Tuesday, fire crews are dousing a fire inside another silo with water. Foam engineers are also on scene, and foam may be used to mitigate the flames.

Sollberger said there is no timeline on when the fires will be put out or the demolition of the silos.

Tuesday, it also appeared that crews were beginning to clean up the grain that was spilled during the explosion.

