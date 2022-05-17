ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He Enrolled His Girlfriend In A Social Etiquette Class Before Letting Her Meet His Family

A guy has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for less than 3 months, yet he thought it would be a good idea to have her meet his family.

I know, that definitely seems like they have been together for a short amount of time to be introducing one another to their loved ones, but that's the plan here.

"For some context, I’m blessed and had a fortunate upbringing," he explained. "My GF, on the other hand, faced some challenges in her life from a young age (particularly financial challenges)."

So, he grew up really rich while his girlfriend did not, and that's a major difference here that led him to believe that he had to prepare his girlfriend properly in order to allow her to meet his family.

"She’s a beautiful, interesting person despite all of the hardships she faced," he said. "The only problem is that she lacks the manners that my family typically expects from someone I’m in a relationship with."

He goes on to refer to his girlfriend as the very first girl that he has ever dated or brought home who is "less fortunate" than he and his family are.

He figured that enrolling his girlfriend in a social etiquette class online was the absolute best way he could ensure that the dinner between his girlfriend and his family would go seamlessly.

He then let his girlfriend know that he put her in this class, and she was completely livid with him for doing this.

His girlfriend feels that he must be embarrassed to have her meet his family and that it's probably better that he dump her and go marry a girl who is wealthy since she's not that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAqPN_0fhBncYb00
Galina Zhigalova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

His girlfriend also accused him of being "privileged" and she said that it's absurd that he thinks he needs to instill certain manners into her before allowing her to meet his loved ones.

Do you think it was way too over the top for him to enroll his girlfriend in this social etiquette class in preparation to meet his family?

