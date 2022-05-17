ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Where’s Marty? Checking Out The Sunrise Tours At Pimlico

By Marty Bass
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnFMK_0fhBnTYw00

Hi everyone!

Epic television today. It is Preakness week, so this morning we checked out the very popular Sunrise Tours at Pimlico.

For 30 years, these tours have been given Preakness week from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. They started today and run through Friday. It is a complete look behind the scenes of a race track at the most perfect time of day. Not only is that the most active time of the day at the track, but on a beautiful weather morning, it would take a legendary poet to describe the vibe in total.

K2 and I, along with Fran Burns, scheduled to take our audience on two of the tour stops. First, we stopped at the starting gate, then we visited with two jockeys who showed us a key piece of training equipment. Both stops were truly a pleasure and learning experience.

The starting gate is a lot more involved than you might think.  We were joined by Edmund Benson and longtime track announcer Dave Rodman. When that gate snaps open, and it really does snap, Rodman is the voice that thunders: “And they’re off!”

Afterward, we met with jockeys Darius Thorpe and Yomar Ortiz, who gave us the scoop on the Equicizer. It might look like a toy, but it lets the jockey simulate the positions and movements needed to maneuver their horse.

In case you forgot, these are world-class athletes steering 1,200 pounds of animal running full speed in the traffic of other horses. It was just fascinating to hear how it is done. Simply fascinating!

Some days are better than others, no matter which business you’re in. Let’s just say today was a great day and this segment is definitely worth your watch.

If you’re looking to sign up for a Sunrise Tour, you’ll find all the details on Pimlico’s website.

– Marty B!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pimlico#Sunrise#Television#Horse#Race Track#K2
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy