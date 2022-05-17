ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

11-foot, 550-pound alligator caught taking dip in Florida swimming pool

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A Florida family was surprised to find an alligator enjoying itself in their backyard swimming pool.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the gator on their Facebook page Tuesday morning .

A family living in Deep Creek said they heard loud noises coming from their backyard and went to see what caused it.

That’s when they found a 550-pound alligator, almost 11-feet long, in their swimming pool.

The gator, apparently, tore through the screen in order to enjoy its swim.

