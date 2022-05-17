ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston College Player Preview '22: Linebacker Bryce Steele

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcTAQ_0fhBmfJP00

A look at a sophomore looking to have a breakout season

Bryce Steele was one of the biggest late gets in the Class of '21 for Jeff Hafley. A four star safety/linebacker, Steele was originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the Eagles over a dozen other offers.

Boston College's linebacking corp continues to evolve under Jeff Hafley. Last season the Eagles brought in three new names to help bolster a group that lost Max Richardson, John Lamot and Isaiah McDuffie. Isaiah Graham Mobley came in as a transfer from Temple, Kam Arnold switched from safety to linebacker, while Bryce Steele was recruited and brought in as a true freshmen. All three would play varying roles during the season.

Hafley on Steele : “I was really proud of him, he played hard and he played violent and he played the most snaps he’s played all year,” said Hafley. “When he tackles, he kind of engulfs people because he has really long arms.”

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Height: 6-1

Weight: 221

High School: Millbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKcJT_0fhBmfJP00

Recruiting Recap

A four-star prospect by 247 Sports and ESPN as well as a three-star recruit by Rivals … rated as the No. 11 player in the state of North Carolina by Rivals, No. 21 by 247 Sports and No. 28 by ESPN. Graded as the No. 18 safety in the country by 247 Sports and No. 24 by ESPN as well as the No. 34 outside linebacker in the country by Rivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFOAC_0fhBmfJP00

2021 Stats

Depth Chart Overview

Now the linebacking group is Vinny DePalma, Steele and Arnold. The sophomore most likely will be the off the ball, SAM/SLB for the Eagles this upcoming season, or moving to WLB if Tem Lukabu moves Arnold to MLB on passing downs. Expect a bigger role, as he saw more action as the 2021 season progressed.

Mitch's Stat Prediction : 70 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, 1 TD

Previous Previews:
CJ Burton
Jaelen Gill
Jaden Williams

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeF N

Twitter: @BulletinBC , @AJBlack_BC

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher

The SEC issued public reprimands of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. In a statement shared by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey scolded both head coaches for ethical conduct violations. "The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Boston, MA
College Basketball
State
North Carolina State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Boston, MA
College Sports
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
335
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/bostoncollege

Comments / 0

Community Policy