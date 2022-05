A crash in Castle Hill over the weekend is a good reminder that it's time to start watching for wildlife in the roadway. It's true that there's never really a time in Maine when we shouldn't be watching for deer, moose, and other animals on the roads. But in the Spring, those animals are as excited about the budding leaves as we are. More, actually, since they now have a food source that's been missing all winter. And much like a kid who's running after the ice cream truck with Mom's dollar bill, the animals are zipping across the road after a tasty treat, without looking both ways first.

3 DAYS AGO