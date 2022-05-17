ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Spreads the Wealth with the Announcement of this Week's Baseball Honors

By Big 12 Communications
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTCU’s Luke Boyers (Co-Player), Oklahoma’s Brett Squires (Co-Player), Baylor’s Jake Jackson (Pitcher) and Texas Tech’s Owen Washburn (Newcomer) received Big 12 Baseball Weekly Honors, for games ending May 15, as picked by a five-person media panel. Boyers hit .412 with eight RBI and six runs...

