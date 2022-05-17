ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida researchers developing tool to screen seniors for vulnerability to scams

By WMFE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn older person’s susceptibility to scams often goes undetected until it’s too late and they have already been victimized. Now a University of Central Florida researcher is teaming up with others at the...

alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers poised to act against soaring property-insurance rates may address allegations of insurance fraud and may manage to lure jittery reinsurance companies back into Florida’s crippled marketplace. But one thing they can’t do is change the weather. “Insurers believe that due to climate change, this is the new normal. They’re finding that catastrophic and […] The post As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Is there affordable housing anymore in Florida?

Ever since the real estate boom in Sebastian and other parts of Florida, many people have been forced out of their rentals due to higher demand. As a result, landlords can now charge double for their rentals. As some people find themselves displaced or even on the streets due to...
SEBASTIAN, FL
DeSantis announces $125 million will go toward nursing education

Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting additional funding to get more nurses trained in the state. DeSantis announced the approval of allocating $125 million toward nursing education programs for the 2022-23 budget at a press conference Monday at Seminole State College's Sanford/Lake Mary campus in Sanford. DeSantis said $100 million will...
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Fried Asking for a State of Emergency in Florida

(TALLAHASSEE, FL/NSF) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in the state, due to the high cost of food and gas. Fried, who is also a Democratic candidate for governor, says an emergency declaration would allow her department the...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Trade Association Sues Florida Insurance Commissioner for Allowing Property Insurance Companies to Circumvent State Law

With the Florida Legislature preparing to debate property insurance legislation during the upcoming special session next week, a nonprofit trade association advocating for the rights of homeowners and independent contractor businesses this week sued the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and two insurance companies. The lawsuit asserts that Florida Insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Farm Bureau wants to raise your homeowner’s insurance 49%

Three different property insurance companies told Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation Tuesday they want big increases:. First Floridian Auto and Home asked for a 22.9% hike. KIN Interinsurance Network wants a 25.1% increase. And the biggest, Florida Farm Bureau, said it needs a 48.7% jump in rates for homeowners’...
FLORIDA STATE

