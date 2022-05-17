ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ABC announces kickoff times for several major 2022 games

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 college football season is still a few months away from officially kicking off, but excitement is high as fans anticipate some huge matchups. On Tuesday, ESPN/ABC announced some kickoff...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay announces Week 1 destination for 2022 season

College GameDay is a popular pregame show on ESPN, and the panel is already getting pumped up for the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, the show announced where it would be heading for Week 1 of the upcoming campaign, even though the game isn’t until Saturday, Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star Safety Peyton Woodyard Locks in Visit for Notre Dame Game, Darron Reed Puts Buckeyes in Top 6, Antione Jackson Picks Up Ohio State Offer

A 7:30 p.m. kickoff ensures Ohio State’s season opener with Notre Dame will be a big recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes. We’ll have a bit more info in a Thursday morning article on why Week 1 could be the biggest recruiting weekend of the entire season, but a top-priority recruit in the 2024 class has already confirmed months in advance he’ll be in Columbus on Sept. 3: Five-star safety Peyton Woodyard.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
landgrantholyland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Holtmann should adjust offensive scheme

The Ohio State basketball team now has a completed roster after filling the last spot with Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele. With all of the transfers the Buckeyes brought in, Holtmann needs to make adjustments to the offensive scheme. The past few seasons the Buckeyes have been known for running...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Espn#Ohio State#College Football Season#American Football#Abc#Kickoff Times#Lsu#Florida State#Cfb#Notre Dame
Eleven Warriors

George Washington III Excited to Form Duo With Fellow 2023 Commit Austin Parks, Says “I'm Trying” to Recruit Devin Royal to Ohio State

The first commit in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is accruing no shortage of experience playing alongside Buckeye State natives and potential future teammates this spring and summer. George Washington III, a Texas native who played his junior year of high school basketball at Kentucky’s Christian Academy of Louisville,...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Here's How Much Ryan Day Will Make This Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day is getting a contract extension and a pay increase. The move was announced by the university Wednesday, and is pending approval by the Board of Trustees. Day will now have a base salary of $9.5-million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tony Alford Believes Ohio State Running Back Room is “As Strong As Anybody’s in the Country” Despite Relative Lack of Attention

Running back isn’t the first position that gets brought up when most people talk about Ohio State. With multiple first-round NFL draft picks at wide receiver, the recent string of Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback and the reputation and recruiting success at defensive end under Larry Johnson, Tony Alford’s room can be overlooked sometimes.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NBC4 Columbus

Eric Clapton to perform in Columbus this September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eric Clapton will be coming to Columbus on Sep. 8 to kick-off a set of September shows in the Midwest and East Coast. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be joined at the Schottenstein Center by his band and blues rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan as a special […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Magic 95.5

Joy Has Been Nominated for a Stellar Award!

It's official! For the first time ever! Columbus' number 1 inspiration station has been nominated for a Stellar Award! Thank you Columbus! After a long waiting process and all your votes, we have been nominated for radio station of the year in a large market. The post Joy Has Been Nominated for a Stellar Award! appeared first on Magic 95.5 FM.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

10 Columbus Splash Pads That Are Too Cool For School

Summer is fun, but it can also be scorchingly hot. If you have time for a day trip, Ohio has plenty of waterparks that you can check out. But if you’re looking for a quicker trip, there are some awesome splash pads located all over Central Ohio that are free and open to the public.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, May 20-22, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. For Families: Reptiles & Amphibians At Highbanks. Visit Highbanks Metro Park on Friday May 20th at 1pm for some up close and personal...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy