At a concert this month, Eddie Vedder explained to Pearl Jam's audience his idea of how a woman should respond if the man they start dating is against legalized abortion. The Pearl Jam singer's remarks came amid a performance of the rock band's 1995 Vitalogy single "Not for You" during their May 6 concert at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles. They likely were spurred by that week's Politico leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft. The draft reportedly indicated the court's plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that protects a pregnant woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO